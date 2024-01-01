This camera will take pictures of the same city for 1,000 years

The goal of this device is to capture the transformation of Tucson, Arizona over a millennium from a hill located around the city. (University of Arizona)

The great expansion and development of photographic aspects in cameras integrated into mobile devices has allowed anyone to take photos, no matter where they are and with whom. However, what if, instead of a single moment, we wanted to capture the change experienced in a location over time?

This is a question that seeks to solve Professor and philosopher Jonathan Keats, who in collaboration with the University of Arizona, created a project to take an image over an exposure time of one thousand years.,

The Millennium Camera is a pinhole camera, a type of simple camera that uses a small aperture instead of a lens to project images onto a light-sensitive material placed inside. (University of Arizona)

The device, called the Millennium Camera, aims to capture the transformation of downtown Tucson During this vast period of time, from a hill located around the city.

project also Wants to encourage reflection on the future of humanity and its development Over the centuries.

The operation of the camera allows permanent changes in the environment to be recorded more clearly, while those more fleeting elements will be shown almost transparently in the final image revealed in the year 3024. (University of Arizona)

this is a pinhole cameraA type of simple camera that uses a small aperture instead of a lens to project images onto a light-sensitive material placed inside.

But unlike traditional pinhole cameras, which can take several minutes to capture an image, Keats’s proposal attempts to extend this process over a much longer period of time.,

And this will happen thanks to the mechanism behind the artwork that combines technology and art, Using a copper cylinder mounted on a steel poleWith a small hole that allows light to pass through to a surface covered with oil paint pigment called blonde rose.

This content was selected based on Its ability to change gradually when exposed to sunlightin the hope that it will preserve a revealing picture of the evolution of Tucson’s landscape and architecture over the next millennium.

In fact, By operating the camera, permanent changes in the environment can be recorded more clearly.While those more fleeting elements will be shown almost transparently in the final image that will be revealed in the year 3024.

The initiative aims to reflect on Tucson’s potential growth or disappearance, and ask the public to consider the future of the urban environment. (University of Arizona)

Located on Tumamoc Hill, the camera is not only a capture device, but also a call to reflect on legacy and decisions That will shape Tucson’s potential growth or demise.

Even this initiative is not intended to make a statement on or influence urban development practices; rather, Seeks to encourage dialogue and consideration of how current actions will impact In the coming generations.

Keats explains its importance Being able to imagine alternative futures as inspiration to influence And possibly redirect the destiny of our society.

still, aware of philosophical challenges Which includes ensuring the survival of the camera for such a long period of time.

Jonathan Keats, a professor and philosopher associated with the University of Arizona, was responsible for the design of this camera. (University of Arizona)

Despite the project’s ambition, There are factors that may hinder its successful completion in the year 3023.Such as physical challenges and risks that future generations will decide to interfere with or alter the experiment.

Furthermore, reference to issues such as Climate change and the progress of artificial intelligence technology Can significantly affect the final result.

However, Keats and his colleagues remain optimisticSeeing the Millennium Chamber as a means to encourage imagination and responsible action towards the future.

And they’ve also been projected outside of Tucson, With plans to install versions of the chamber at other locations of great cultural and environmental interest.Like Los Angeles in the United States, the Alps in Austria or Chongqing in China.

https://www.infobae.com/tecno/2023/10/30/conozando-las-camaras-robot-que-usan-ia-para-agregar-contenido-digital/

https://www.infobae.com/tecno/2024/01/04/que-esconde-el-reloj-de-10000-anos-de-bezos-en-las-montanas-de-texas/