Prepaid medicine can’t refuse psychological treatments in your plan: Constitutional Court

constitutional Court It established that prepaid medication cannot deny psychological and neurological treatments in its supplement plan. This warning was given by the High Court to Colsanitas and EPS Sura.When they decided to deny the request of the girl who first needed this service as prescribed by a doctor in the same unit.

The Court also told Colsanitas that it had used constitutionally problematic clauses in denying the request, including that Colsanitas had excluded treatments arising from congenital diseases and that EPS had done so by alleging that It was not prescribed by a doctor in her network of providers.

Process

The minor’s mother requested that the minor’s right to health be protected, but in the sole case the court rejected the claims, holding that the dispute was contractual and could not be adjudicated. Ninth Review RoomWith the presentation of Judge Jose Fernando Reyes Cuartas, decision canceled And, instead, protected the girl’s rights.

For the Constitutional Court, the prepaid pharmaceutical company Colsanitas violated the minor’s right to health because: “It ignored the principle of continuity in health by interrupting treatment based on purely administrative or contractual reasons; Failed to fulfill its duties in relation to the economic activity it carries on and contained contractual clauses contrary to the Constitution according to constitutional jurisprudenceThe decision says.

At the end, The Court ordered the company to review its contractual arrangements in the light of parameters established in constitutional jurisprudence.l In particular, it ordered that the Model Adhesion Agreement be revised and a clear, precise and prompt plan be adopted to adjust all its contractual and administrative practices to the rules established in the judgment.