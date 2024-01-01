Everything we know about Kate Middleton’s condition: hysterectomy, mental health, coma…

Thirteen days later he was admitted for abdominal surgery. Kate Middleton has been discharged and is now at home, This was said through a statement by Kensington Palace, where the Princes of Wales thanked for the medical care they received.

“The Princess of Wales has returned home to recover from her surgery. “It is progressing favourably.”, reads the statement. “The Prince and Princess would like to give a big hug to the entire team at The London Clinic for their care, especially the nursing staff.”

Other than this, He also appreciated all the messages of support Received from all parts of the world.

Shock at his entry

last 17 january Kensington Palace released a statement that surprised the whole world. Kate Middleton had successful surgery for stomach problems And he will be out for three months, possibly until after Easter.

Furthermore, he reported The Princess of Wales will have to stay in hospital for about two weeks To recover from the planned intervention. And after these days of recovery in the medical center, she will continue her recovery at home with her husband and children, and will return to the firm’s activities around the month of April.

Similarly, the text indicates that, At the princess’s request, she wants her medical information to remain private and for her children to be treated normally., Therefore Kensington Palace will not provide further details unless there is relevant news to share. There was no way it could have happened because, due to a knowing silence on the part of the British Royal House, it did not take long for speculations to emerge and they had to immediately deny that it was cancer.

more news Lady Di’s son feels that his wife’s clothing dominates all her activities, as was the case with his mother and now-King Charles III.

The British Royal Family has many secret names for its members, primarily for security reasons.

behind this, Till date it has not been officially revealed as to when he was discharged., Only Prince William was seen driving to the hospital to visit his wife every day (the same where the King, Charles III, was also operated on) and it was known that both his mother (Carol) and his sister (Pippa), along with the Prince of Wales’s Spanish nanny, were helping. Caring for the couple’s three children: George, Charlotte and Louis.

In coma and intubated

And in the absence of official information, the press began to speculate. Just yesterday, without going any further, the journalist Concha Calleja told team (telesinco) that The Princess of Wales may have had the operation without informing the public and Kensington Palace was forced to issue a statement after the recovery period following the operation was not clear.,

“The last time we saw him at Christmas lunch and that’s when he started feeling bad, it wasn’t the first time he felt bad, but it was the most worrying, “Kate enters hospital on December 28,” the journalist reported.

“At that time those complications led the doctors to make a very difficult decision: put him into a coma. “He had to be intubated and go into a coma.”said the aide, who added that she suffered “serious complications” that doctors had not expected, as the operation had gone well.

“When they make that statement, the entire post-operation period has already passed, that statement is necessarily made. There is a tremendous discussion going on behind the scenes as to what statement will be made next. The truth of what happened, We will not know the truth about why he has been operated on, what he has been operated for, until the recovery has progressed sufficiently., And then they’ll tell us the truth because we’re going to see it,” he said.

And he also said His life was in “great danger”And The Royal House’s only concern was to “save his life”.: “The concern was palpable.”

mental health

Queen Camilla’s biographer Angela Levin also spoke about this didacticism, and even suggested that The Princess of Wales was admitted to a London clinic due to mental health problems, Which set off alarm bells among the British, who at the time were afraid of repeating the story experienced by the people’s Princess Diana Spencer, who had to struggle with depressive and eating disorders, which were further aggravated by the problems in her life. They went. Married to then Prince Charles.

According to the author, this is why there was such concern within the company Prince William and the heir to the throne of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth had canceled all their official engagementsTo be able to be with his wife in such difficult times, prioritizing her recovery and the well-being of his three children, who had not yet gone to the hospital to see their mother and, according to the tabloid, communicated with her. Through video call.

in great shape Prince William is driving to visit Kate Middleton in the hospital. hannah mackey reuters

removal of uterus

For his part, from the journalist abc and associates of public mirror Pilar Vidal said that The Princess of Wales’s abdominal surgery was a hysterectomy (an operation to remove the uterus and cervix).Information that was not even confirmed by Kensington Palace.

This type of operation Would be indicated in cases of uterine tumors, cervical cancer or severe cervical dysplasia, ovarian cancer, endometriosis, significant and prolonged vaginal bleeding, uterine prolapse.etc.

plastic Surgery

Another hypothesis that has been considered regarding the entry of the Princess of Wales is that She will undergo cosmetic surgery after giving birth to her three children And publicly stated that she did not expect to become a mother again.

Since this is a plastic surgery (where the period after the operation could also have been worse, matching the speculation reported yesterday by journalist Concha Calleja), Kensington Palace I would prefer to remain silent and not comment anything About this.