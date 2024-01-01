Yasiel Puig celebrates with Sharks fans in La Guerra

yasiel puig He is experiencing one of the sweetest moments of his career, surpassing even his time Major League Baseball (MLB), Could taste the honey of glory for the first time after winning the championship of Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) with sharks of la guerraA group that has not been consecrated since 1986.

The 27th out came in barely the fifth game. Grand final against Cardenales de Larafond of Shark They reversed decades of bitterness and celebrated in style. The celebration gets even bigger this Monday, January 29, with the arrival of the Champions la guerra, Upon their arrival, they were taken across the city in a caravan yasiel puig He was one of the people who was most pleased with this behavior of the fans.

On social networks, where Cuba is quite active, they published videos of celebrations in the streets la guerra, of one hundred fires He was treated like a hero like the rest of his comrades.

You may be interested: Los Angeles Angels made a decision with Mike Trout

Yasiel Puig: “I’m dreaming”

“I can’t believe I’m living this.” That day was declared a non-working day for everyone to celebrate. I am dreaming. Thank you Mary Guerra, thank you very much. my heart is about to burst with joy, Puig commented from his accountIn which he has more than 860 thousand followers.

since his arrival Shark Its impact at the end of November yasiel puig This was going to change the face of a team that had a negative record. They dominated at the end of the regular round, in the round robin and in the grand final. In 42 games he had 15 home runs, 38 RBI and batted over .400. Even at times his presence eclipsed that of the big leagues Ronald Acuna Jr.Current MVP of the National League, Miguel Rojas or Maikel Garcia.

Now yasiel puig Will try to ensure that the party is complete miamicity ​​in which caribbean series 2024 Starting from 1st February.