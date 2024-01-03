Famous pilot Carlos Benitez sells FBO to Puerto Rico

Exactly 13 months after inauguration puerto rico fbo Luis Ribas at Dominica Airport, on Isla Grande, Company of the famous Puerto Rican pilot Carlos Benitez It was recently acquired by Modern Aviation, which also owned the above airport facility.

This way, Modern Aviation, which has facilities in seven states in the United States, will be the only one with fixed base operations (FBO) at the Isla Grande airport when private flights are in full swing. Development on the island.

It was reported that the Puerto Rico FBO would be integrated with Modern Aviation’s existing operations and operate under the said brand. In addition to hangar space for private aircraft, the company supplies fuel and coordinates ground transportation, hotel stays, restaurants, etc. that passengers require.

“We are excited to grow our presence in San Juan and continue our investment in TJIG (Isla Grande Airport), where many of our exciting development projects are underway. “We are impressed by the business Benitez Aviation has built here and look forward to supporting its continued growth by providing the world-class service and security that Moderna provides.”Modern Aviation CEO Mark Carman said in a press release.

The Puerto Rico FBO, which opens in December 2022, has approximately 40,000 square feet of hangar and office space.

At the time of launching the services, Benitez told this newspaper that he had invested about $20 million here, coming from financing and private capital.

According to Modern Aviation, Pilot will continue to operate its charter business from the airport, which is why it is expected to be one of Modern Aviation’s main customers on the island.

“We are pleased to partner with Modern Aviation, a leading FBO service provider, so we can continue to focus on growing our aircraft management business. We know Moderna will be a great home for our FBO employees and customers in Puerto Rico.The pilot expressed in the press release.

Modern Aviation began operations at Isla Grande Airport in 2021, when it purchased the operations of Hill Aviation. The transaction also included the company’s operations in Ceiba.

Since then, the company began a multimillion-dollar growth plan, which included a $17 million investment in the construction of two 24,000-square-foot hangars at the Isla Grande Airport, one of which has already been completed. The second hangar is expected to be ready before the end of the first quarter, Modern Aviation reports.

In a previous interview with this newspaper, Benitez explained that he created an FBO because private aircraft traffic at Isla Grande Airport is expected to increase between 80% and 90% between 2019 and 2022.