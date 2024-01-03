Miley awaits her first meeting with the Pope during a sightseeing tour in Rome – El Nacional

Rome.- President of Argentina, xavier mileyTomorrow the Pope will hold his first meeting with Francis, whom he openly criticized in the election campaign, and as that moment approaches he has begun a tour of Rome, passing by the famous Colosseum.

The Argentine president, on his second trip abroad after his time at the Davos Forum, arrived in Rome from Israel on Friday afternoon, without specifying on his official agenda what he would do in the first two days in the Eternal City.

However, at night he visited the quintessential monument of the capital, the Flavian Amphitheater or the Colosseum, empty of tourists and accompanied by his sister Karina Miley, General Secretary of the Presidency, with whom he was immortalized in a photo on his social networks .

This Saturday with a “free” agenda they took advantage of visiting the magnificent sculpture “Moses” by Michelangelo in the Church of San Pietro in Vincoli.

On the other hand, according to diplomatic sources, there was a last-minute change to his accommodation on his first Roman night.

Miley and her sister had to live in the Argentine Embassy building, a palace overlooking the grand Basilica of Santa María la Mayor, where Evita Perón slept in 1947, but since she did not like their stay, she eventually decided to do so. decided. Hotel on the prestigious Via Veneto.

The first official act of his visit will be the beatification of Argentina’s first saint, laywoman María Antonia de San José Paz y Figueroa, known as “Mama Antula,” at a 9 a.m. mass in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican tomorrow. Will be declared a saint. Local hours (08-30 GMT).

This will be when Miley and Argentina’s Pope, whom she called “the representative of evil on earth” during the campaign, will make first contact with a greeting before the ceremony.

The President will be accompanied by his sister, his Foreign Minister Diana Mondino; the head of internal affairs, Guillermo Franco; of Human Capital, Sandra Pettovello; Secretary of Worship, Francisco Sanchez, and Ambassador to Israel, Rabbi Axel Wahnisch.

However, the moment that generates the greatest expectation will take place on Monday, when Francisco will welcome Miley in a private audience at the Apostolic Palace, a face-to-face whose atmosphere was also discussed in the gestures and minutes of the meeting between the two. Will go. ,

Pontiff Bergoglio has rejected the accusations of ultraliberalism, admitting that “these are things that are said during an electoral campaign,” and in fact it was he who picked up the phone to congratulate him after the presidential election. Was.

On the table will be Francisco’s last and long-awaited visit to his native country, the first since his election in 2013, as well as many other social issues such as social justice or the defense of life, when his party presented a proposal Have done. Bill to repeal the abortion law.

As per protocol, the President will also meet Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State.

While the President attends the canonization ceremony of “Mama Antula”, a protest of Argentine and Italian citizens is expected in the nearby Piazza Risorgimento, with a demonstration called by social networks with the slogan “Javier Miley, Rome and Europe reject you”. Has gone.

He will then leave the Vatican, a small independent state in the center of Rome, for an official visit to Italy, a country with which Argentina maintains historic cultural, social and economic ties (it is the foreign country where most Italians reside). )

The President will meet with the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, at the Quirinale Palace in Rome on Monday at 1:30 pm local time (12:30 GMT). And then he will meet the prime minister, far-right Giorgia Meloni, who has praised him on several occasions.

In any case, Miley, despite being on the other side of the ocean, does not isolate herself from Argentinian politics and has attacked her opponents who have not supported her ‘Omnibus Law’, warning that the rules have turned.

“We are not here to continue the same impoverishment game as normal politicians,” nor “to make fake agreements against the interests of Argentina,” he said in a lengthy publication on his X account. Said in a long publication on the account, in which he remains very active.