Margot Robbie performs brilliantly against Cate Blanchett in Australia

He wouldn’t get respect in the United States, but he did get respect in Australia. If Margot Robbie was the favorite for the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in “Barbie” by Greta Gerwig, she was rejected by the Academy, which did not even nominate her. But the Australian actress was able to console herself in her home country.

Friday February 9, 2024, Margot Robbie was rewarded with an honorary award for her career as an actress and producer, as well as Best Actress Audience Award for her interpretation of Mattel Doll at the AACTA Awards (Australian Academy of Cinema and Television) Was awarded the prize. Art).

To shine at the ceremony, Margot Robbie chose a strapless dress in silver sequins with a plunging neckline. Cate Blanchett was also there, in a dazzling, gold asymmetrical bustier. We were also able to see Rebel Wilson, Simon Baker and Elsa Pataky parade on the red carpet.

Margot Robbie snubbed by the Oscar Academy

When the nominations for the 2024 Oscars were announced, Ryan Reynolds, who co-starred with Margot Robbie in “Barbie,” said he felt “honored” to be nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category, but that he was disappointed by the loss. What happened was that neither Margot Robbie nor Greta Gerwig were nominated by the Academy.

“Those two people are responsible for the historic success of this film celebrated around the world. None of this would have been possible without his talent, humor and genius. To say that I am disappointed that his name has not been mentioned would be an understatement,” he wrote. And he’s not the only one who thinks so.

But Margot Robbie chose to stay positive. “There’s no reason to be sad when you know you’re so lucky,” he said. “We wanted to do something that would change the culture, that would have an impact, that would have an impact. And this is what he has already done, and even more than we thought. » No need for other awards.