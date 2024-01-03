Is the Champions League in danger? Carlo Ancelotti confirms the type of injury Jude Bellingham suffered

2024-02-10



English midfielder Jude Bellingham, who had to leave the game against Verona after scoring a double in the 57th minute, has sprained his left ankle and is doubtful for the Champions League round of 16 first leg. Real madrid leipzig against germany.

“Bellingham has a sprained ankle. They are going to evaluate him tomorrow, hopefully he can be there on Tuesday,” Ancelotti revealed in his appearance before the media at the Santiago Bernabeu. Two bad kicks to his left foot caused injury to Bellingham, who will undergo medical tests at Valdebebas Sports City on Sunday to assess the exact extent of his injury.

At the moment, the English midfielder is doubtful for the match against Leipzig, with Ancelotti unable to rely on Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger due to injury. He is counting on Nacho Fernandez to recover from the absence against Verona due to muscle overload.

