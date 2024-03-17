Fans in Turkey attacked Fenerbahçe players after the game

A section of Trabzonspor fans entered the field after the final whistle and attacked Fenerbahce players

many fans of trabzonsporTurkey’s traditionally fourth most powerful team attacked players of fenerbahceThe second most successful player in the country, after his club lost 2–3 at home.

After the game was over the players fenerbahce And the technical team tried to celebrate the victory on the grass, but a large group of fans trabzonspor He entered the field and attacked opponents, Turkish Anadolu Agency reported.

ANP Photo

The football players defended themselves, leading to a pitched battle, in which security forces rescued the players, who accompanied them to the locker room.

There was already tension during the match and referee Halil Umut Meler interrupted the game several times because Trabzonspor fans were throwing firecrackers and glasses of water onto the field.

Fenerbahçe, who currently sit second in the Turkish Super League, have continued an extraordinary winning streak this year, with 5 consecutive wins including today’s win, which puts them in third place, 30 points ahead of Trabzonspor.