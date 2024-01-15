Sandra Bullock keeps her last promise to her missing partner

On Saturday December 30, the day Brian Randall would have turned 58, Sandra Bullock kept a promise she made to her partner before his disappearance. The 59-year-old actress went not far from a river to scatter the ashes of the “love of her life”.

In a short video broadcast by Sandra Bullock’s sister Gesine Bullock-Prado, a winter landscape is visible. A river flows and the sun shines through a snowy background: “Happy Birthday Bry. Sandy brought you to the river, like she promised,” the American pastry chef wrote in the caption of the publication.

On August 5, Brian Randall’s family announced his disappearance in a press release. At the age of 57, he had been secretly fighting Charcot’s disease for three years.

In 2022, Sandra Bullock announced that she was taking a break from her career. Although she mentioned her desire to be more with those close to her, she was not specific. When his death was announced, his sister wrote: “Charcot’s disease is a cruel disease, but it is comforting to know that he had the best guardian in my wonderful sister. ,

This content is not available in this configuration.

trace Here.

A story that lasted eight years

Sandra Bullock met the photographer in January 2015, when he was responsible for immortalizing her son Louis’s birthday party. The pair were first seen at Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s wedding the following summer, before debuting on the red carpet in October 2015.

In 2021, the actress shared in an interview: “I found the love of my life. We have two beautiful children, triplets, with his eldest daughter. This is the best thing. » Sandra Bullock was already the mother of two children: Louise, who was adopted in 2010, and her daughter Layla, who was adopted in 2015.