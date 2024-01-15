Fernando Gago took responsibility for Chivas’ defeat

Guadalajara’s technical director admitted his team suffered injuries during the matchday 11 defeat to Lyon

Guadalajara – the Shivaj are in their first crisis in the era Fernando Gago after the fall 2-0 at home first Lion on the 11th day of the match Completion 2024, Technical Director of Argentina took responsibility About the negative consequences experienced in clusterRecalling that they also face possible elimination in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Fernando Gago In a press conference after the defeat, he confessed that what was planned did not work and he is chief responsible Of result.

He declared, “All defeats serve as lessons; there are things to be learned in victories as well.” Fernando Gago, “There are some things to improve. I didn’t like today’s game, I am the first person responsible for the result., We couldn’t do what was discussed before the game. They hurt us, there are some things that must be corrected and continue to work,

Fernando Gago admitted that Lyon hurt Chivas. Diego Yves/ESPN

Furthermore, he also clarified that Shivaj They won’t win just by wearing a shirt.

“If anyone is to blame, it is us, the rival team has nothing to do with it,” he said. Fernando Gago after losing against Lion, “I don’t believe any football game is won before it’s played. It’s clear we have to improve and continue to move forward.”

Fernando Gago They have got only one win in the last six matches played, which also includes three consecutive losses. As if that wasn’t enough, the National Classic is coming up on the second leg of the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup – where the aggregate score is 3-0 in favor of the US – in midweek and then ahead of Matchday 12 of the Clausura 2024 at Akron Stadium. Weekend in.

after the defeat of ShivajHe cluster It is ranked ninth with 15 points, a result of four wins, three draws and three losses.