FGR indicates second shooter in Luis Donaldo Colosio case; Genaro Garcia points to Luna’s cover-up

The PRI presidential candidate died in 1994. Credit: AFP

Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) told that there will be a second shooter In the case of murder of luis donaldo colosio, In a statement shared on Monday, January 29, the organization identified Jorge Antonio “S” as the CISEN agent apparently involved in the incidents.

Additionally, part of the report mentions Felipe Calderón, former head of security during his six-year tenure, Genaro Garcia LunaWho is allegedly accused of hiding the matter.

“In the case of the second shooter, in the assassination of presidential candidate Luis Donaldo Colosio twenty days earlier, the Fifth District Judge of Federal Criminal Proceedings, Jesús Alberto Chávez Hernández, acted with clear bias, breaking essential principles of evaluation and analysis . The large body of evidence presented by the FGR implicates Jorge Antonio “S”, a CIA agent assigned to cover the presidential candidate, and who was released at the time, in an apparent criminal cover-up. Which included Gennaro “G”. “He was directly involved, the deputy director of operations at CISEN, and he was the one who rescued them in Tijuana.”

Shadows of police officers are shown outside the hangar of the Attorney General’s office in Mexico City (Photo: Reuters/Carlos Jasso)

According to the agency, FGR presented evidence showing George Antonio’s appearance At the scene, officials shed light blood test In which it was determined that Colosio’s blood type was on the said man’s clothing.

Similarly they also point to George Antonio fired a gunThe statements of witnesses indicate that the man was carrying the victim’s blood on his clothes at the time of his arrest.

Even the FGR states that CISEN would have been responsible for sending the said individual to the field and indicated that it would have been disguised and “immediately and secretly” removed from place.

Mario Aburto is the confessed murderer of Luis Donaldo Colosio (Photo: Infobay)

After the release of Jorge Antonio, FGR reported that Will appeal against release of the man and said it was an “extremely serious crime”. Additionally, authorities argued that in videos capturing violent incidents you could see the first shooter, while the second was at a different angle.

“There is no video related to the area where the second shooter was, which is why this evidence (the recording that points to the first shooter) cannot in any way favor the person responsible for that second shot.”

Although the name of the person accused of being involved in the attack against Luis Donaldo Colosio has not been revealed in the authorities’ statement, intelligence reports indicate that the said person would be Jorge Antonio Sanchez Ortega.

An investigation was conducted on this man by Mexicans against corruption and impunity (MCCI) had access to documents from the then Attorney General’s Office (PGR) in which it can be seen that Sánchez Ortega He denied being present at the time of the armed attack. against Colosio and, although the agent had the upper hand, his involvement in the attack was ruled out.

However, in other documents reviewed by the above organization, it can be seen that throughout the file Jorge Antonio Sanchez denies having weapons, but rodizonate test They determined that it came back positive.

The Municipal President of Monterrey sent a message to the President Photo: Cuartoscaro

Also on January 26, Luis Donaldo Colosio, son of former presidential candidate Riojas and municipal president of Monterrey, sent a message to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asking that Forgiveness To mario aburtoConfession of the murderer of a former PRI candidate.

“Appealing to the mercy of the President, I would say that it is better to pardon Mario Aburto than to pardon him, to put one last folder”, he announced in a meeting with the media.