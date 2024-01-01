Fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more

The United States Department of State said that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed “ongoing efforts to reduce harm to civilians” and increase the delivery of humanitarian aid in Gaza during a meeting with Palestinian Autonomous Government President Mahmoud Abbas. Discussed.

Blinken met Abbas in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday during a week-long visit to the Middle East aimed at reducing regional tensions.

The United Nations has appointed Sigrid Kaag as high-level humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza as part of efforts to reduce civilian casualties, according to a statement from State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

The death toll is increasing: According to the Hamas-run health ministry, Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7 have killed at least 23,210 Palestinians and wounded another 59,167 – more than 1% of the enclave’s total pre-war population of 2.27 million people.

In December, US intelligence revealed that almost half of the air-to-ground weapons Israel fired into Gaza were used without guidance, as President Joe Biden said “indiscriminate bombing” led to Israel’s military campaign. Support will end.

It has prompted warnings from world leaders for Israel to change its military strategy and limit civilian casualties.

CNN cannot independently confirm figures provided by the Gaza Ministry of Health due to restricted access to the area and difficulty verifying accurate figures amid the ongoing conflict.

tax revenue: Blinken also discussed issues related to Israel withholding tax revenues from the Palestinian Autonomous Government following the October 7 Hamas attacks.

Under existing agreements, Israel collects tax revenues on behalf of the Palestinian Autonomous Government on Palestinian imports and exports. Since October 7, the Israeli government has refused to distribute the full amount of taxes collected, which the Palestinian Autonomous Government primarily uses to pay public employees and retirees.

“All Palestinian tax revenues collected by Israel must be continuously transferred to the Palestinian Autonomous Government in accordance with previous agreements,” the statement said.

They also discussed US efforts to combat extremist violence in the West Bank.

The statement concluded, “The United States supports concrete steps toward the creation of a Palestinian state alongside the State of Israel, in which both live together in peace and security.”