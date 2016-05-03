Tonight on TV: Letting Go Totally in This 100% Female Too Bad Trip – Cinema News

Every day, AlloCiné recommends re-watching a movie on TV. Tonight: Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell in a totally crazy comedy!

Do you want to spend the evening watching a raunchy and crazy comedy? We’ve got everything you need with the insanely funny Bad Moms, a supercharged feature film directed by the screenwriters of The Hangover! Story ? This is Amy, who has an apparently ideal life: a happy marriage, beautiful children, and a thriving career. In fact, she puts so much pressure on herself to be on top on all fronts that she is on the verge of breaking down.

At the end of her rope, Amy finds two other moms as allies who are tired of the stress of the rules imposed by Gwendolyn, the all-powerful chairwoman of parenting. These three new best friends set out on a crazy journey in search of entertainment and comfort, away from their traditional responsibilities as mothers. Which puts Gwendolyn’s clan and her idol mothers under stress…

Two of its three heroines are Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell. very bad trip For Women (which will be followed by a sequel in 2017), it was answered eight years earlier by Sans Sara, Rien ne Wa! I had given. Since then, they’ve both become young mothers, which is an asset to director-writers bad motherIn search of realism.

“He contributed a lot to this project”Remembers Scott Moore. “If one of them says, ‘Something weird happened to my son, can we use this?’, we’ll say, ‘The weirder, the better!’ He also heard them saying “We have to go further! These moms are half as crazy as we can be in life!

John Lucas says: “A mother’s tone is always very recognisable, somewhat harsh. Women who don’t have children always have romantic ideas about motherhood and talk more kindly about children.”

To make sure to get as close to reality as possible and get juicy anecdotes, John Lucas and Scott Moore organized dinners with young moms, whose tongues quickly loosened up after a few glasses of wine, At the same time the actual scenario also became richer. -Life Stories… Ready to spend an evening with these bad moms?

Tonight at 9:05pm on TFX.

