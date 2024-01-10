David Beckham announces new team for Messi at Inter Miami

Inter Miami continues with determined steps The clear intention is to serve the purpose of building a competitive team for the next season in MLS. Coach Tata Martino, who has known them since their union atlanta unitedThere is a new reinforcement already in the core line, American International Julian Gressel. A piece that enhances quality sergio busquetsWith the important role of serving great balls leo messi and luis suarez, The footballer has signed a contract until 2026 with the option of a further year.

confusion after agreement

“Julian is an established player with a successful track record in the league, having proven his worth at every stage of his MLS career,” said CSO and sporting director Chris Henderson. “We are delighted to add his versatility and quality of service to our squad who will strengthen Inter Miami as we look to build on what we achieved last season in 2024,” he said. “I am delighted to be joining an ambitious organization like Inter Miami for this new chapter of my career. I look forward to working in this league to help my new teammates and this great club achieve their dream of winning more.” And I’m ready to take advantage of my experience.” Title,” Gressel said.

mls experience

The German footballer has extensive experience in MLS. He arrived in 2017 after being selected by Atlanta United with the eighth selection in that year’s SuperDraft. He played three seasons, making a total of 107 appearances in MLS, scoring 17 goals and distributing 37 assists, and helped the team win the title. MLS Cup in 2018, and Lamar Hunt US Open Cup and Campeones Cup in 2019, while he was also named MLS Young Player of the Year in 2017 after an excellent first season. DC United and Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Before leaving for the Vancouver Whitecaps, he played 56 games and recorded four goals and 16 assists in his two and a half seasons with the D.C. team from 2020 to 2022. Gressel then helped the team win consecutive Canadian Soccer Championship titles in 2022 and 2023, and made 31 MLS appearances in one and a half seasons, scoring five goals and providing seven assists.