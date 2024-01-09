Moon mission carrying remains of nearly 90 people may be lost in space

The fate of Astrobotic’s Peregrine module, which was supposed to reach the Moon in February, remains uncertain after the failures it encountered just hours after its successful launch on Monday, January 8 from Florida.

The US return to the Moon in more than 50 years is in suspense after the Peregrine module was damaged, which will apparently prevent it from reaching the lunar surface along with NASA’s experiments, Mexican and human remains, and what will supposedly surround it. Will keep rotating. place in the next few days.

According to Astrobotic, the ship has minimal fuel left to reach its target and there is also the fact that it could not make a “soft” landing on the Moon due to problems with its propulsion system.

On the Peregrine One mission, which was the first U.S. commercial robotic lunar landing, there are approximately twenty payloads from customers including NASA, five of which are to study the lunar surface, atmosphere, and radiation environment.

He said it also included five miniature autonomous ‘rovers’ from Mexico’s first lunar mission and another small explorer vehicle designed by Carnegie Mellon University students, along with several other personal cargo, including one from a space funeral company. , They told. EFE.

La Repubblica.pe highlighted that this initiative, run by the private company Astrobotic Technology and partially financed by NASA, aims to bring to the surface the remains (ashes and DNA samples) of more than 90 humans and messages from the satellite’s close Is. Satellite. 80 thousand children from all over the world.

Peregrine promised to become a symbol of space conquest and a posthumous tribute, but just six hours after takeoff, the private lunar mission encountered a technical snag that hindered the orientation of its solar panels toward the Sun.

Although engineers performed a maneuver to charge their batteries, a leak in the propulsion system emptied the fuel needed for their lunar landing, scheduled for February 23, the company reported through its network.

The remains included the ashes of science fiction pioneers and famous television personalities, such as British writer Arthur C. Clarke and the cast of ‘Star Trek,’ Scientific American reports.

Also traveling on the ship were DNA samples of former US presidents like George Washington and John F. Kennedy and even the cremated remains of a dog.