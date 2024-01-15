Eating a balanced diet and doing moderate physical exercise at a reasonable intensity are some of the keys we all know to a healthy life and are recommended to reduce the chances of suffering. heart disease,

Many people have to struggle with these problems cholesterol HighAnd below we will talk about the foods that should be eaten to reduce this lipid, which can be very negative, as well as the most recommended exercises to reduce its levels.

He cholesterol is it fat or lipid There is always talk about what is in our body and its excess. bad cholesterolCan cause blockage in the arteries which can lead to serious heart disease.

Therefore, it is also important to keep track of our cholesterol levels. to feed And exercise So that its quantity in our blood remains moderate.

Best foods to reduce cholesterol

start with us Diet between and Eat Vegetable fats are recommended by doctors to control cholesterol levels, which should be increased. He extra virgin olive oilThe crazySeeds and avocado are products that we can consume every day and that will help us deal with cholesterol.

Similarly, ingest blue fish Consuming smaller sizes between two or three times a week is also beneficial, thanks to positive inflammation balance. Omega 3, vegetable protein Animal proteins should also be considered, as the doctor suggests, and beans This is a method that we can adopt up to three or four times a week.

mixed nuts on white background

Other foods that can be consumed to reduce blood sugar levels cholesterol And to have a good control on this, oats, as well as other similar ones with high fiber content, almonds, avocado, fish and with fatty acids Omega 3 Or foods containing stanols and sterols of plant origin.

What exercise should I do to lower cholesterol?

a kind of Exercise Which should be applied to reduce cholesterol level aerobic exercise, at moderate intensity and it allows us to complement our special diet to reduce blood cholesterol. The most prominent and tolerated methods are as follows.

walk : Walking is the main source of energy related to physical exercise which we must complement with a good diet. A light walk, at moderate intensity, between 30 and 45 minutes a day, will help us get in shape and, in turn, reduce cholesterol levels.

: Walking is the main source of energy related to physical exercise which we must complement with a good diet. A light walk, at moderate intensity, between 30 and 45 minutes a day, will help us get in shape and, in turn, reduce cholesterol levels. cross-country cycling : A road bike, or in addition a mountain bike, can be used to perform long-term aerobic exercise three or four times a week to help control cholesterol levels.

: A road bike, or in addition a mountain bike, can be used to perform long-term aerobic exercise three or four times a week to help control cholesterol levels. float : Without running and looking for the bottom, swimming is a complete aerobic sport, and ideal for reducing blood cholesterol. This is not suitable for everyone or anyone, so it would be better to walk or cycle before starting the adventure.

: Without running and looking for the bottom, swimming is a complete aerobic sport, and ideal for reducing blood cholesterol. This is not suitable for everyone or anyone, so it would be better to walk or cycle before starting the adventure. run: If we have already given up previous activities, running can reduce cholesterol and also help us feel stronger with greater intensity and effort than with aerobic exercise.