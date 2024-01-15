This is how Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo, one of the richest men in the country, built his emporium in Colombia.

One of the most important economic events in recent years occurred this week. Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo, the head of Grupo Avel and businessman considered one of Colombia’s richest and most powerful men, has announced at the age of 91 that he is retiring from his post. Winter Quarters” and left his son Luis Carlos Sarmiento Gutiérrez in charge of his empire.

At another time and in other political circumstances, Sarmiento Angulo’s announcement would have had more resonance, but given the current local political situation, this was not the case, suffocated by the endless attacks on the left and the right this week. President, Gustavo Petro.”

After careful consideration, I have decided to retire from the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Eval, which I have I have held this position since its inception 30 years ago and during all this time I have had a complete, sustainable and timely view of all our companies, which has allowed me to actively direct their performance.

Sarmiento Angulo was born in Bogotá, the last of nine children of a family headed by Georgina Angulo and Eduardo Sarmiento. He studied civil engineering at the National University of Colombia and at the age of 26 founded a construction and banking emporium with the liquidation he received after the end of the construction company Santiago Berrío y Sia. Where he worked and where he became assistant manager.

In his farewell speech the businessman recalled that in 1956 he created his company in a building in the center of Bogotá And by that time there were only three employees: the accountant, the messenger and the one who acted as manager.

The banker, who is currently ranked as the third richest man in Colombia, left his post at a time when his personal wealth is estimated at US$7.3 billion.

Today, during the ordinary shareholders’ meeting, we announced a significant change in our management. Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo, who has served with distinction as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Eval, will step down. pic.twitter.com/512dm5r0tX – Grupo Aval (@grupoaval) 20 March 2024

how it started?

Sarmiento Angulo started his company by taking small contracts for the construction of civil works in remote places of the country.Some were even in the red zone and began to amass their fortunes as a home builder in popular areas of Bogotá in the early 60s.

AndIn 1980 he acquired the first shares of one of the gems of his group, Banco de Bogotá, which he acquired eight years later.S. In 1996 he went shopping and returned to owner of Banco Popular and in 1999 he merged several of the corporations he had acquired and created the Colombian Financial Corporation (Corficolombiana).

In an interview in the program ‘Los Informantes’ a year ago, Sarmiento Angulo put all those years of acquisitions and buyouts to acquire the country’s largest banking group as a practical reflection: it was better to own the banks. More than their debtor. As a builder.

This engineer’s calculations were so good that 68 years after opening his small three-person office, he was the owner of an emporium. And a wealth which is estimated to be around $9.9 billion, which has earned him the credit of being part of the select group of global billionaires according to the famous Forbes magazine, which usually calculates the fortunes and puts forward the names on its ranking board of world bosses. Is. Of economic capital.

Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo, and his son, Luis Carlos Sarmiento Gutiérrez, who would succeed him in many businesses. , picture: carlos julio martinez week

But it was not all rosy for Sarmiento Angulo. On January 15, 2008, the Chirjarra Bridge, built by his engineering firm on the road leading from Bogotá to Villavicencio, collapsed before the eyes of the country. Nine people lost their lives and seven others were injured in the accident. That act not only led to the collapse of a structure, but also shattered the hitherto spotless image of his company.

Furthermore, his son Luis Carlos Sarmiento Gutiérrez’s name was involved in the corruption scandal of the Brazilian firm Odebrecht, which won several contracts for civil works and bids for highway expansion in the country, which ultimately exposed the real face. Foreign company, which knew more about distributing bribes than making floors.

Sarmiento Angulo, in his retirement speech, expressed regret that some people had questioned the “integrity” of his company because he was “a minority partner in the development of a road project”, a position the company enjoyed at the time. Was.Of great international reputation” and that “in the end it turned out to be international criminals, who have now confessed.” His son was acquitted of all charges.

Before retiring to his “Winter Quarters”, the banker built and put into service one of the most important medical complexes in the country, andL. Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo Cancer Treatment and Research Center (CTIC), in which it invested approximately $400 million The intent is to provide care to people with a variety of illnesses, out of your own pocket.

“Almost no one knows a family that doesn’t have cancer,” the businessman said.

Sarmiento Angulo built this medical and research center in a space of 30 thousand square meters north of Bogotá, Much that he had acquired years before and was in charge of the work, paying attention to every detail, as he had done throughout his life.

Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo has been in the top 5 millionaires of Colombia for many years. , picture: juan carlos sierra

“I have no way to thank life for everything it has given me,” said the businessman, who also owns the newspaper El Tiempo, a purchase he admitted would not have been profitable. It was, but it wasn’t going to affect him either. Your accounts.