Food with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that is almost not consumed in Spain

Often confused with plants, algae They are organisms that generally live in aquatic environments and can be microscopic (such as those that make up phytoplankton in the ocean) or macroscopic (appearing on beaches or in some foods). Nori, wakame, sea spaghetti, kelp algae and chlorella are some of the most commonly consumed. Although it is not an everyday food in Spain, the truth is that it is consumed in Europe has increased significantly over the last three decades.

Dr., Associate Professor of Health Sciences Studies at the Open University of Catalonia (UOC). ada serra, Assures that consuming algae helps “Intestinal Regulation” And it has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, making them “a very interesting food” due to their content of “high-quality protein and very little fat.”

Cera specifies that “algae are a rich source of nutrients», such as vitamins A, C and many of group B; minerals, such as iodine, iron, calcium and magnesium; As well as protein and fiber. Likewise, it ensures that they favor cardiovascular health Thanks to its omega-3 fat content.

iodine intake

However, due to their high iodine levelsExperts warn that if in doubt you should “limit your consumption and consult a health professional”, because, although iodine is essential for the proper functioning of the thyroid gland, excessive intake of this nutrient can be harmful,

“people with thyroid problems “They should consult a health professional before eating seaweed,” caution experts, who point out that, for a healthy general population, the daily intake of iodine should not exceed 150 micrograms, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Organization (WHO).

In addition to iodine, algae can also metals involvedTherefore “it is important to diversify the diet and avoid excessive consumption, as is the case with practically all foods.”

The health benefits of algae also include its additional properties positive environmental impact, “When carrying out photosynthesis, like plants, algae capture CO₂ and contribute to reducing the concentration of this compound in the atmosphere,” the expert comments.

“With this algae produce oxygen“Which improves the balance of atmospheric gases and oxygenates both fresh and salt water, and benefits the species living in that habitat,” he added.

From the productive sector, “algae can be a sustainable way of producing food, since they require few resources, especially water and soil,” says the UOC expert. In this line, Dr. Serra Concludes that from food technology, they can be used to replace other less durable or scarce materials.