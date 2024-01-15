Apple has patented the iPhone of your dreams

Apple recently patented a new technology that would allow it to create the most spectacular iPhone in history

Apple has patented a great iPhone

The United States Patent and Trademark Office has just granted Apple A patent that would make the iPhone we all dream of come true, Apple is the only company on the market that uses an advanced facial recognition system, which is great but it also has some drawbacks.

Chief among them is Apple needs a bigger screen cutout than the rest of its rivals, To make Face ID work so well all the sensors need to be located somewhere and that’s why for the last few years we’ve had the Dynamic Island on the iPhone or iPadOS. But this may change soon.

in this patent It seems that Apple has found a way to hide some of the sensors included in the TrueDepth system under the iPhone screen, This will make the cutout present on iPhones disappear or be significantly reduced.

According to rumors, it is expected that Apple may hide the Face ID sensor under the iPhone screen in 2025, which would mean that we will see this patent implemented in it. iPhone 17 Pro, Interestingly, the regular iPhone 17s can do the same Improve your screen with ProMotionSo this will be a year of very interesting news.

So, although it seems that Apple is working hard and inventing new technologies to hide Face ID under the screen, This will not be something we will see in the next generation., It is expected that the design of iPhone 16 will be similar to iPhone 15 i.e. Dynamic Island. Patents don’t always turn into something real, but in this case it seems like it will be something we’ll see.