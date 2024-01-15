Messi gets tough entry test at Concacaf Champions Cup

Messi has a God who cares about him, proof CONCACAF Champions Cup first leg against NashvilleWhere Argentina had to suffer a kick which could have caused injury to the world champions in Qatar 2022. One of those foul shots went viral on social networks.

At 77 minutes, Lucas McNaughton, the central defender for the Gary Smith-led team, cleared the ball but left his foot up, Ironizing Argentina and making the hearts of millions of fans around the world stop for a few minutes.

despite the action Mexican whistler Marco Antonio Ortiz did not show a red card to the local team defenderHe was not cautioned and VAR did not consider the action worthy of a sending off.

The Nashville star wanted to apologize to Messi after the player was treated by club doctors, He rejected the violation by gesture and showed his anger With players and referees. However, this could not go further and Messi managed to end the duel.

Tata extinguished the fire

Despite Messi being injured and the Argentinian finishing the game with ice on his foot, Club coach, Tata MartinoThe fire was extinguished saying that the attacker was fine.

“With regard to Leo, he finished the game well, afterwards he was tired, Something logical and hence the massage, but it ended well,” said Martino at the press conference at the end of the meeting.

Inter Miami and Messi return to action next Sunday when they face CF Montreal in MLS, It’s still unknown whether the strategist will comfort some who are thinking about a comeback against Nashville.