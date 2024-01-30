Gang kills barely 18-year-old Cuban teen

The Cuban teenager identified as Leandro Martínez Pellegrin, who was only 18 years old, was murdered in Piedracitas, Camagüey, allegedly by a gang.

Relatives and friends of the boy have reported the case through social networks and demanded that justice be served amid a wave of violence in the country.

User Mike Lopez said the boy died while being transferred to the polyclinic.

“How is it possible that they saw this child being murdered amidst the chaos and did not intervene? “How is it possible that the truck driver and the coachman present there refused to help take this seriously injured child to the polyclinic?” Cuban questioned.

“Where is your humanity? Shame on all of you. It may happen that your conscience burdens you every time you take a breath and takes away your sleep every night of your life. Shame on you,” he said.

“Where have we come? What role do the parents of these murderers play when they allow their minor children to go out armed with weapons at all times? “Give justice to these parents,” he demanded of the Cuban government.

Till the time of writing this note, no further information was revealed about this tragic incident.

Insecurity continues to prevail on the streets of Cuba. This weekend, a doctor was murdered in Puerto Padre, a municipality in the eastern province of Las Tunas.

According to the information available, at least one suspicious person has been detained.