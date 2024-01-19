Jenna Ortega covers her nipples with white petals in a risqué dress

All the attention is on the 21-year-old actress who stars in the film miller’s girl During the premiere of a feature film Palm Springs International Film Festival,

whom we recognize for his great role in the series Wednesday During a warm California evening he shed his mysterious persona. Wearing a revealing outfit, Jenna Ortega surprised her fans by showing a lot of confidence in her risque outfit.

The latter dared to wear a white mini dress with a plunging neckline. Exposing her chest in broad daylight, she very delicately hid her breasts using flower petals held together by fine strings. The result was dazzling!



beautiful brunette dares pasty With floral cutouts as nipple covers, officially stepping out of your comfort zone.

In the spirit of romanticism, Jenna knew how to combine class and sensuality with style kitsch With an all white theme. In fact, the young woman completed the set with heels of the same color, a pearl bracelet and a strangler Broadband.



Keeping half of her hair back, the star let her hair fall, leaving dark lines on her eyelids. Her peachy complexion and freckles stood out more than ever before along with her natural beauty.

After this memorable outing, expectations were high for the actress’ next look and she did not disappoint her audience in a very eye-catching, oversized transparent dress at the 75th Emmy Awards.



We like its stability into 2024!

