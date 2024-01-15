Gasoline prices rise even higher in Miami

The city of Miami has seen a significant increase in fuel prices so far in 2024, causing concern among residents.

According to a recent report by America TV, the price of gasoline in Florida has increased by 10 cents per gallon in the past two weeks to more than $3.50.

According to experts consulted by the media, this increase has been attributed to several factors. As the summer season approaches, demand for fuel is increasing and gas stations are producing gasoline blends with more expensive additives for this season.

In addition, the price of oil has exceeded $80 per barrel, and geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East are also influencing the rise in prices.

Higher fuel demand during spring break is also contributing to this growth trend.

Miami residents are concerned about rising prices. Many say gasoline is too expensive and they do not expect the cost to come down in the short term. A young woman said she spends between 35 and 40 dollars per week on regular gasoline, which has a direct impact on citizens’ wallets.