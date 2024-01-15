Do you have Alexa at home? This is how you can easily change WiFi networks step by step – Teach Me About Science

Many people have purchased an Alexa Echo smart device to have their virtual assistant at home and enjoy all its features. We know that this compact device is very useful for different activities and that its price is also very affordable, which is why it is ranked as one of the best-selling virtual assistants in Mexico and in the world.

This tool is capable of performing a large number of functions and activities that you cannot even imagine, for example we can mention: making phone calls, creating alarms and reminders, keeping your agenda, answering your questions. , tell you stories or stories, tell you jokes, talk to you about the weather, play your favorite music, become your English teacher, have access to other smart devices (like screens, speakers, lamps and blinds) Control takes place, and I will also be the guardian of your home, activating special settings for this purpose.

We know that it may be a little difficult or complicated when you configure your Alexa device for the first time, so it should be done with great care and precision to avoid mistakes so that your device works correctly. If for some reason you have to change the Wi-Fi network, you need to keep in mind the steps below to do it correctly and your Alexa device can continue to work as it should.

Today we will teach you how to change the Wi-Fi network on Alexa Echo Show and Alexa Echo Dot devices, so pay attention and don’t miss any details.

How can you change the Wi-Fi network on your Echo Show device?

This process is very simple, especially for this model, as it has a screen that makes everything easy. To do this, perform the following steps:

First: Swipe down from the top of the screen and select Settings.

Second: Tap Network and select a new Wi-Fi network and enter the password.

We’re done, now your Echo Show will be connected to the new network and you can continue using it as usual.

Change Wi-Fi network on Alexa Echo speaker

Although the process is a bit lengthy, it does not mean that it is difficult to do, you just have to carefully follow these concise steps that we share with you:

First: Download the Alexa application to your mobile on Android phones: https://play.google.com/store/games?hl=en&gl=US and on iPhone cell phones with iOS: https://www.apple.com / app Store/

Second: Open the Alexa app and sign in with your Amazon account, select Devices.

third parties: Select the Echo speaker you want to set up, then tap Device settings.

room: Select a Wi-Fi network, select a new Wi-Fi network, and enter the password.

With this final step our work is complete and your Echo speaker will be connected to the new network so you can continue enjoying its features.

If you do not remember what the password is for the Wi-Fi network, you can find it in the settings of your router or you can check it on your laptop by entering Network and Internet. In some cases you may need to restart your Echo device after changing Wi-Fi networks.