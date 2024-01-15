New York Yankees acquire pitcher from Chicago

The New York Yankees are currently living a dream! The winningest franchise in Major League Baseball has a 4-0 record in MLB 2024. If we add that three of those four wins came via comebacks, Houston Astros and tour, What a moment! Yes, the Bronx team presents a utopia at the beginning of the campaign and if I didn’t say it, with a juan soto Excessive. But let’s not let the excitement get the better of us, it’s important to consider that there are 158 games left, plus the postseason.

Due to this last consideration, added in the following season brian cashmanWhere they didn’t receive famous pieces like the pitching staff blake snell And jordan montgomery, is that you must constantly make adjustments. For this purpose, during the closing of the day on Sunday the 31st, a movement became known that would strengthen the bullpen. new York Yankees,





New York Yankees strengthen bullpen MLB 2024

This news was announced via the official profile mark feinsand In X. “Yankees acquire RHP jake cousins “From the White Sox in exchange for cash consideration.”The reporter hinted in the above social network.

Although cousins was a piece of chicago white soxHe wore only his shirt during seven matches spring training 2024, There, he went 0–1 with a 1.29 earned run percentage. He struck out 11 and walked two in 7.0 innings of work.

However, law experience is already big league Between 2021 and 2023. in three years milwaukee brewers, the mound player saw action in 52 games in the majors. His average was 3–1 with eight holds in 52.2 innings. He also fanned 72 opponents and gave up an ERA of 3.08.

