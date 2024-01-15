Kylie Jenner wears transparent sandals, an unexpected summer shoe trend

As controversial as they are subversive, the transparent sandals of the 2000s are making a comeback this summer. Already seen last year, he was dubbed by many leading celebrities hailey bieberand brands like Alaiya And Amina Muaddi Did not hesitate to reject them as per his wish. Featuring their PVC or vinyl material, these new objects of desire will hit the streets again this season.

Kylie Jenner confirms the trend of transparent sandals

Transparency is everywhere! From 2023 onwards, the keyword for homes and designers has been to dare. They offer ready-to-wear pieces that suggest the silhouette, or that reveal it completely. let’s quote it slip skirtThe star of the 1990s who returns with momentum, or simply put sheer dress, A phenomenon that is not limited to clothing, as transparency is now being applied to accessories, such as shoes that show the entire foot. And its kylie jenner Who confirmed this trend in Los Angeles by donning a pair of 100% transparent pumps. If the trend could be considered too daring, these shoes matched perfectly with her latex dress with BDSM accents.

