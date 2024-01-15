Gaza attacks, hostage situation and more

At least seven aid workers were killed in an Israeli airstrike while delivering food to civilians in Gaza, according to non-profit group World Central Kitchen (WCK) and officials in the besieged territory.

Details about the dead are still emerging, but here’s what we know so far:

the victims: The group said the dead included a US-Canadian citizen, as well as people from Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom and a Palestinian.

“I am saddened and shocked that we, World Central Kitchen, and the world, lost beautiful lives today due to the IDF’s targeted attack,” Erin Gore, CEO of World Central Kitchen, said in the statement.

Saif Isam Abu-Taha, a Palestinian driver and translator who worked with WCK, was named as one of the victims at Gaza’s Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese identified the Australian victim as Lalzawmi “Zomi” Frankcom. “This is the man who volunteered to help people during the bushfires in Australia. This is the man who volunteered to provide aid through this charity to the people suffering from extreme deprivation in Gaza. Had volunteered overseas.”

What Israel says: The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said the Israeli military is investigating “at the highest level” the deadly attack on WCK aid workers. Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari also said he had spoken to WCK founder Chef Jose Andres. and “expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the Israel Defense Forces and the entire World Central Kitchen family.”

International response:

A National Security Council spokesman says the White House says it is “saddened and deeply concerned” by the attack and urges Israel to investigate the incident.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said he had “personally” asked Israel’s Ambassador to Poland Yaakov Livne for an “urgent clarification”.

The United Kingdom says it is “urgently seeking more information” about the death of a British aid worker killed in Gaza, its Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

Australia is in contact with Israel, the country’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, adding that the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has “requested a call from Israel’s ambassador to Australia” to “demand accountability”.