Megan Fox talks openly about cosmetic surgery

Megan Fox and Alexandra Cooper in the studio call her daddy,instagram meganfox

People

The American actress was a guest on the podcast call her daddy, She listed her cosmetic surgery operations, well… to a certain extent.

03/21/2024, 2:55 pm 03/22/2024, 10:09

More “Entertainment”

When an American star announces that she’ll tell you about all of her surgeries, it usually means that she won’t tell you about all of her surgeries. Megan Fox is one of those celebrities who pretend to be “transparent”, but ultimately, aren’t really transparent. guest on podcast call her daddyThe actress herself brought the subject to the table, saying: “I’m going to tell you everything I’ve done” in front of host Alexandra Cooper, with a blanket over her legs, as if she were attending love is blind.

By the way👇

Megan Fox begins by listing operations she has never had, but for which she has been accused: “I’ve never had a facelift, no lower face lift, no browlift, even though “It tempts me so much,” she said, pulling her eyes back. “I’ve never had buccal fat removal, I’ve never had fat removed anywhere, because I don’t have enough fat already, so I haven’t had liposuction either. “I don’t even have any implants in my butt.”

Then, the actress and girlfriend of Machine Gun Kelly turned to her surgeries: “I had breast surgery when I was 21 or 22.” She explains that she did this after breastfeeding her three children “because I don’t know where they went, but they went” (her breasts, not her children). But she recently had them done again because she was not satisfied with the first operation:

“I told the doctor, ‘I want the biggest breasts possible.’ And that’s what she did. And they’re not that big, they’re just a 92D which isn’t very big, but they look big on my body because I’m short.”

Like all “transparent” celebrities regarding surgery, Megan Fox doesn’t like to play pool.

“I told my doctor: I don’t care what’s in fashion. I want 90’s stripper tits”

Megan Fox also reveals that she got her nose cut when she was 23 years old. But he is accused of having had six or seven rhinoplasty, which he says is impossible “otherwise the nose will fall off.” And suddenly she looks off-camera at her team and says, “They didn’t do my nose.” Oh my god, her beauty team forgot to paint her nose! “You have no idea how big a deal this is to me. “I’d love to have a nose shaped like Voldemort’s.”

After coming to his senses (it’s really not easy being Megan Fox) Brian’s ex Austin Green, aka David beverly hills 90210confirmed to have been injected botox and of fillers Regardless of the topic (what a surprise!). However, Botox and fillers have become the Swiss Army knife of facial beauty in recent years and everyone is loving them. With injections we can change the shape of chin, nose and cheeks. There is no mention of the many cosmetic procedures like lymphatic drainage, laser, cryolipolysis or even chemical peels. Techniques that are left to stars who rely on cosmetic surgery because they do not require general anesthesia.

Megan Fox said she had one final operation, but declined to talk about it: “It was not a known operation at the time. “People have never really heard of it.” When we told you it was completely “transparent”.

Everything to Know About Buccal Fat Removal

“Sometimes I like to interact with trolls on Instagram”

Still, the 37-year-old star has a definite sense of humor. She says that sometimes, she reads comments from trolls who accuse her of promoting unrealistic beauty standards and an unhealthy lifestyle. “I go to see who these people are and I see on their profile that they describe themselves as women’s life coaches, that they believe in crystals, that they call themselves feminists and that they read my posts. But come to comment, to crucify me because I am me.” Had cosmetic surgery.” Touchay.

If you want to see the full route

17 Instagrammers who misused Photoshop

1 / 19 17 Instagrammers who misused Photoshop Source: Reddit

We got the worst parade of the year