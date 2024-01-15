Thiago Messi’s goal against Inter Miami went viral

Lionel Messi’s eldest son, Thiago, was the protagonist of a goal that gave Inter Miami CF the title in a friendly tournament played by Las Garzas Under 13 category. Thiago, who is part of the team with Luis Suarez’s son Benjamin, is 11 years old but was one of the members of the Under 13 team that won the trophy. Inter Miami FC won the silver championship of the U-13 Super Group.

ankara messi 💫 pic.twitter.com/pRuaOlmPoS – Messi Xtra (@M30Xtra) 2 April 2024

Las Herons added Rosario’s first son, born in Barcelona ten years ago, to a list of more than 150 players for the 2023/24 season, involving seven teams of different ages, but only this afternoon he learned of his debut. Was.

Thiago, who shares training space with his father at the Florida Blue Training Center, typically competes with the Under 12s in the Florida Academy League (as opposed to the Under 13s, Under 14s, Under 15s, Under 16s and Under 17s which Will do in this) MLS Next League).

However, on this occasion, he joined the Sub 13 team to appear in the Easter International Cup, organized by Rayados de Monterrey during Holy Week (from 27 to 30 April) for boys and girls aged 10 years. There was a competition. 19.

The organization warned that more than 30 international teams and more than 300 teams from more than 24 states in the United States participated, including teams from LigaMX academies, MLS academies, Boys and Girls ECNL, MLS Next, Girls Academies, USYS and Were. US Club Soccer.

For example, the Fort Lauderdale team competed against kids from Atlanta United FC, Cincinnati United, the Juventus Academy in Miami, Orlando City or Sporting Kansas City. The tournament was held in Kissimmee (Orlando, Florida). Rayados Under-13 team won the Super Group Champion trophy of Under-14 category by defeating Atlanta United 3-2.

Before Leo left Barcelona, ​​his eldest son, born on 2 November 2012, was part of the Barça Escola project, dedicated to children aged 6 to 8.