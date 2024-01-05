Get ready: Cold Front 25 and Winter Storm arrive with -15 degrees, snowfall, rain and frost

according to him National Meteorological Service (SMN) of National Water Commission (Conagua) The weather this Saturday the 6th and Sunday the 7th will affect many northern and northwestern states. Arrival of Cold Front 25 and the fourth winter storm.

This will bring frost, temperatures down to -15 degrees Celsius and rain in some places, as well as snow and sleet in mountainous areas of Baja California that will last through the early hours of Monday.

the mountains that will be affected will be Coahuila, Chihuahua, Sonora, Sinaloa and Durango.

Forecast for Saturday, January 6

There will be different temperatures in the country this Saturday. In Puebla, Veracruz and San Luis Potosí It will rain and the rainfall interval will reach 25 and 50 mm; In contrast to Hidalgo, Oaxaca, Campeche, Tamaulipas, Chiapas, Quintana Roo and Yucatán, where moderate rainfall between 5 and 25 mm will be recorded.

while in Querétaro, Guerrero, Tabasco and Baja California There will be sporadic rain.

Highest for today:

From 35 to 40°C: Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo. 30 to 35°C : Veracruz (south) and Tabasco.

Today’s lowest level:

-15 to -10°C With frost: Mountains of Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

With frost: Mountains of Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango. -10 to -5°C With frost: mountains of Baja California, Coahuila and Zacatecas.

With frost: mountains of Baja California, Coahuila and Zacatecas. -5 to 0°C With frost: Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Puebla and the mountains of Veracruz.

With frost: Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Puebla and the mountains of Veracruz. 0 to 5°C:Querétaro, Mexico City, Morelos and the mountains of Oaxaca.

Today’s winds:

With gusts of 70 to 80 km/h and dust devils: Baja California.

With strong gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and dusty devils: Chihuahua and Coahuila.

With gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Gulf of California, with possible dust devils: Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Durango, Nuevo León, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, States Mexico, Mexico City, Tlaxcala and Puebla.

Weather for Sunday, January 7

The arrival of Cold Front 25 is expected from Sunday the 7th to the early hours of Tuesday, January 9, which, combined with low cold core pressure, will cause. Fourth winter storm.

they are expected conditions of collapse of snow or hail and strong winds in Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Sinaloa, Durango, and Zacatecas.

Minimum temperatures will be -10 to -5 in Zacatecas, Coahuila and Baja California, while they are forecast in the mountains of Chihuahua, Sonora and Durango. -15 to -10°C.