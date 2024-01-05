Get ready: Cold Front 25 and Winter Storm arrive with -15 degrees, snowfall, rain and frost

Admin 11 hours ago News Leave a comment 73 Views

according to him National Meteorological Service (SMN) of National Water Commission (Conagua) The weather this Saturday the 6th and Sunday the 7th will affect many northern and northwestern states. Arrival of Cold Front 25 and the fourth winter storm.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Simonovics condemned the new attack on the Venezuelan treasury by the “El Aissami gang”

Simonovics condemned a new attack on the Venezuelan treasury by the Chavista leadership Criminal investigator …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by PlayCrazyGame
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved