Emily Blunt ‘guilt’ about separation from daughters with John Krasinski and break from acting

Emily Blunt has two daughters with her American actor husband John Krasinski – but she warned fans last year that she was taking a step back from acting to focus on motherhood.

Film fans may fear Emily Blunt will be away from screens throughout 2024 as she has announced she is taking a year off work to spend more time with her family.

The 40-year-old British actress is married to American actor, writer and director John Krasinski, 44, and they are parents to daughters Hazel, nine, and Violet, seven. And while Emily announced she will be taking a year off from work to spend more time with her daughters, she will still be appearing in theaters through 2024.









Last year, the actress appeared in the hit film Oppenheimer and the Netflix film Pain Hustlers — and this year she’s set to appear alongside Ryan Gosling in the action comedy film The Fall Guy and will lend her voice to a unicorn character in the upcoming fantasy comedy If . Which is for imaginary friends.

Both films will be released in May – while Emily is expected to be a success at awards as she has been nominated for a Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice, Satellite and Saturn Award for her role as Catherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer; Oscar, BAFTA and Emmy Award nominations are also expected to be submitted in the coming months.

Last year, while promoting Oppenheimer, Emily explained why she was stepping back from the acting world as she was struggling to balance acting and parenting. He told the Table for Two podcast: “It’s one of those things when people say, ‘How do you balance it?’ I never feel like I’m doing it right, you know.

“I worked a lot last year and my oldest child is nine, so we’re in the final single digits. And I feel (like) there are cornerstones of their day that are very important when they’re little. And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up?’ Will you take me to school? will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them long enough. And I felt it in my bones. I had a great time last year on the projects I worked on. Some were more stressed than others, some were tougher than others. Some took longer than others.

“The ones that take time, I think for me they’re becoming fewer and further between just because of the emotional cost on me, on the kids, on the balance. And I suffer a lot of guilt, I think. That all moms are. God forbid, I just end up feeling bad for wanting anything more than being a mom.”

Emily and John have received praise in Hollywood in the past for their parenting skills, with a source telling Us Weekly in 2018: “Their careers may be busy, but their family life is great… Most of the time, they There are just normal parents taking their kids to birthday parties and play dates. “On weekends they are having breakfast outside and playing in the park.”

The pair have also been open books about their approach to parenting and their love for their two daughters. In May 2021, Emily told the Sunday Times: “I don’t want my children to feel more important or special or given more attention than other children. If they can remain oblivious for a long time, I will be very happy. They don’t even want to see what I do. He doesn’t even like it when I wear makeup. They don’t like any of it! “They just want me to be their mom.”





And Emily has previously discussed her children’s changing accents as she and John have moved them between the UK and the USA. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2016, Emily revealed: “Hazel had my accent for a really long time and would say things like ‘water’, which I was really proud of… ( But) the other day (he) changed his dictation). I was like, ‘No!’

However, appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! In 2020, the actress revealed that the girls’ accents had changed after moving to the UK and enrolling in a British school. She declared: “They’re actually at a proper school with school uniforms… Miraculously, they look quite British, which I’m perfectly happy about.”

