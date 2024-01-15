Happiness or tenderness according to UPV

A study was conducted jointly between University of the Basque Country (UPV/EHU) And the Dentz Cultural Project Laboratory has shown that electronic music taste is positively related to psychological well-being.

As reported this Monday by these institutions, the research conducted highlights The presence of “positive emotions” and absence of negative emotions associated with electronic music., Furthermore, concepts such as aggression or violence appear far away.

study, called “Sound Minds”, carried out in two phases. First, 222 people (74 women, 143 men, 5 non-binary) applied a questionnaire that measured musical tastes, identity and self-esteem, motivation to participate in musical activities, values ​​and psychological well-being associated with electronic music. Went. Secondly, within the framework of the Dentz Festival 2023, held in San Sebastian, a meeting was held with 25 people associated with electronic music to discuss it.

The results of the work show that Electronic music is positively related to emotions such as happiness, transcendence, softness, nostalgia, peace, energy or enjoyment., Love of this type of music is associated with the absence of negative emotions and participation in musical activities motivated by fun and enjoyment.

The study also states that “the low collective self-esteem associated with electronic music may be linked to the strong stigma that it carries, particularly during the peak period of club culture in the Basque Country (late 90s, early 2000s)”. “Had to suffer during the beginning).” According to those responsible for the work, electronics “has always been a place of diversity, freedom, equality, and, therefore, contrary to the idea of ​​depoliticization and ideological emptiness.”