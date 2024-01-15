Canelo Alvarez may have been duped into facing Jaime Munguia

The mystery of who will be the rival was revealed a few days ago. Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez For you Fight in Las Vegas on May 4th, tijuanense jaime munguiaWho will try to remain undefeated against his compatriot, who had to change his plans several times to accept the clash, something that apparently became a conspiracy among the promoters.

He has revealed this oscar de la hoya In an interview for KO Artist Sports, where he talked about The moves that led the absolute super middleweight emperor to decide the duel between the Mexicans With the aim of creating an attractive confrontation, rather than executing his original plans.

,Canelo (Alvarez) really had no choice, I wasn’t going to fight (Jermall) Charlo, I wasn’t going to fight (David) Benavidez… so We cornered Jaime Munguia to fight him and the plan workedsaid the owner of golden boy promotionWho had worked with ‘Canelo’ for many years in the past.







resounding success

After the breakup between Mexican and Premier Boxing ChampionsCanelo team tried to contact Matchroom to arrange the fight edgar berlangaUndefeated like Munguia, but in the end nothing happened, which allowed oscar de la hoya Negotiate war among Mexicans.

Considering this, the former boxer did not hide his happiness when the deal was closed. The Tijuana native has a very good chance to hand ‘Canelo’ the third defeat of his professional career.In addition to being stripped of his undisputed super middleweight belt, that would undoubtedly create a turning point.





Francisco Fernandez





“Canelo is 33 or 34 now, Munguia is 26 or so… Remember Chavez with me, or when Canelo fought Cotto, it seems like it might mark a change…That’s the beauty of boxing, you never know what’s going to happen, but today I’m glad Canelo gave Munguia a chance“, the promoter concluded.