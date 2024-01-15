Harry Styles is the most handsome man alive, and science says so

As I watch, a part of me can’t help but tremble Harry Styles, Even though I will always be loyal to myself Crush for teens Benicio Del Toro. I know that I am far from being alone in this situation: my daughter, as well as my mother, fell in love with the English pop star, and I cannot deny that my father had something special towards her. Have feelings. Fortunately, there is nothing unusual in all this, it would even be completely scientific!

What is the golden ratio or divine ratio?

To appreciate the beauty of Harry StylesWe examined it under the sieve of the golden ratio using specially leonardo davinci To achieve perfect proportions of the male body, especially in its famous Vitruvian Man. According to this method, beauty is essentially based on facial symmetry and proportion: for example if the ears and nose are of equal length, or if the width of the eyes is proportional to the distance between the two eyes. According to this method, Harry Styles Scoring 98.15% will lead to full completion.

his mystery beyond proportion

Obviously, facial symmetry alone is not enough to explain the attraction it arouses among many fans. As per consultation by experts page six, Whoever published the information, the singer would have two key assets: charisma and “head of the job”. Charisma is essentially a result of her sense of humor as well as her always natural and sexy body language. To which characteristics should be added a thick head of expertly combed hair, a clear smile and an athletic body.

attend harry styles presentation Don’t worry darling during 79I Venice Film Festival. (Photo Franco Origlia/Getty Images) Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Both are serious and seductive in their romantic relationships

psychologist joe hemmingsinterviewed by page sixClaims that monogamy and former long relationships in the same direction Contribute to building your positive image among the public. body language expert judy james Further adding that the way he walks across the stage suggests a certain knowledge of intimacy.