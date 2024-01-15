He captured the heads of dissidents in Popayán, he entered the hospital with false information

This afternoon, Monday, April 1, National Army sources confirmed to EL Tiempo Viarmil Serna Andrade, alias Villa or ‘El Viejo’, head of the ‘Diomer Cortés’ front, was capturedAn ally of the dissidents who call themselves ‘Segunda Marquetalia’, who belong to ‘Iván Márquez’.

according to the sources, ‘Villa’ was captured by court order while he was receiving medical care at the San Jose Hospital in Popayán.KU CA.

On 28 March, a dissident leader was injured after fighting between army units and dissidents in the Algerian rural area of ​​Kouka.

The military institute managed to establish that ‘Villa’ was helped by people who are part of his support network.

,They misidentified him and thus he was admitted to a San Jose hospital and treated.” the source said.

The man had lived with ‘Ivan Marquez’ for six years. picture:national army share

‘Villa’ was tracked down by military intelligence, who received information from human sources that contributed to his location in the hospital.

It is known that Aka Villa is 39 years old, has a high school diploma and has been in organized armed groups for 6 years.

‘Diomer Cortés’ Front is present in the towns of Sinai, El Diviso, El Naralza, El Mango, La Cabana, Los Alpes towns of the Argelia municipality.

They highlight the military institution in which the courses in the ‘villa’ are: counterinsurgency, combat, weapon handling, command and collective action (pseudo-political).

Luciano Marín, alias Iván Márquez, appointed head of this structure with the aim of extending it to Nariño, was considered “key” in the ‘II Marquetalia’.

Items seized after the fighting in Cauca. picture:Etiquette share

fighting in algeria

The army reported that they clashed with the ‘Vila’ group on Holy Thursday, killing five dissidents.

“Offensive operations against this armed group are ongoing and may be reported to be further neutralized after verification and searches in the area,” the army said.

Along these lines, it was also confirmed that “A minor who was forcibly recruited by that criminal group was injured,

