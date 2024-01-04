Quito league eleven to debut in Copa Libertadores vs. Universitario

This is the Quito league eleven set to debut in the Copa Libertadores.

League of Quito comes on Libertadores Cup With hopes of repeating their historic 2008 campaign and becoming champions again. ‘Elbow’ are top seeds in Group D and their first match after the draw is scheduled to be against Universitario in Peru.

sensations in League of Quito He is positive ahead of this debut in the Copa Libertadores, as the Ecuadorian team has just scored ligapro 5×0 to your opponent, Imbabura, For this match, the Whites have all the starting elements and will field their best XI against the Peruvian champions.

For this debut, Josep Alcácer, who will not be the Quito League coach at the start of the Cup, will field the following players: Dominguez, Jose Quintero, Ricardo Ade, Facundo Rodriguez, Lionel Quinonez, Alexander Alvarado (Jhojan Julio), Ezequiel Piovi, Marco Angulo (Joseph Espinoza), Luis Estupiñon, Alex Arce and Michael Estrada.

The first 3 points are important for the Ecuadorians, as they will face them the next day botafogo At the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium. The ‘Albos’ are one of the favorites of the tournament and will need to secure first place in their group.

Liga de Quito defeated Imbabura in their last game in Ecuador. (Photo: API)

On the other hand, in this Liga de Quito match he will once again face Fabián Bustos, one of those coaches who has brought him the most “problems” in recent years. ‘Toro’ defeated ‘Albos’ ligapro Of 2019 and also of 2020. Apart from this, it became the reason for this in 2023. barcelona sc Finishing a historic undefeated record for the Whites against the Yellows on home soil.

What time will Liga de Quito vs Universitario be played in Copa Libertadores?

match took place between Quito University and League Group D of Copa Libertadores will start on 1st 21H00(EC), The match will be a ‘full house’ and fans will be able to watch it through Star+.

Other Liga de Quito rivals in the Copa Libertadores

The Liga de Quito reached the Copa Libertadores draw as defending champions of the Copa Sudamericana, allowing it to be seeded and find an “easier” or more accessible group than the other Ecuadorian representatives. Liga Universitario shares an arena with Botafogo and Junior.