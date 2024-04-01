“Suicide Squad” with Will Smith, Jared Leto and Margot Robbie tonight on TMC.

with suicide squadThe villains, sold as the worst of all time, become a type of club of five Who end up hugging and drinking alcohol together. ,

obviously, Jared Leto There was a big wait. He ultimately appears very little in scenarios that are not meant to highlight his character, the writing of which is abandoned entirely to make way for sensationalism.

Will Smith Doesn’t even perform well and remains limited to the role of a maverick.

margot robbieThe one who plays Harley Quinn is the only one who manages to bring a smile to her face in a movie built around her.