“Suicide Squad” with Will Smith, Jared Leto and Margot Robbie tonight on TMC.

Tonight on television on TMC and streaming: suicide squad (2016) by David Ayer with Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman and Viola Davis. Information and opinion from Bulls de Culture on the rebroadcast of this DC Comics supervillain film on Monday, April 1st.
US secret services recruit the most dangerous prisoners to create a powerful military force. His first mission: to save the world from apocalypse…
Excerpt from review culture bubbles on feature film suicide squad When it was released in theaters it was written:
with suicide squadThe villains, sold as the worst of all time, become a type of club of five Who end up hugging and drinking alcohol together. ,
obviously, Jared Leto There was a big wait. He ultimately appears very little in scenarios that are not meant to highlight his character, the writing of which is abandoned entirely to make way for sensationalism.
Will Smith Doesn’t even perform well and remains limited to the role of a maverick.
margot robbieThe one who plays Harley Quinn is the only one who manages to bring a smile to her face in a movie built around her.
Filming Secrets, Anecdotes: Did You Know?
- it is sixth feature film Of david eyre,
- the film wonOscar for Best Makeup and Hair In 2017.
- There original music was composed by steven price,
- Was anyone there? suicide squad 2 ,
Yes and no. Releasing in theaters on July 28, 2021, the second opus of the franchise, titled suicide squad, is both a sequel and a reboot of the first. realized it james gunn – David Ayer didn’t want to come back – and the cast included Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman And viola davis,
The first spin-off of suicide squad Also released on screens in 2020 were: The fantastic story of Birds of Prey and Harley Quinn Of Kathy Yanwith margot robbie In the title role.
- we will be there A suicide squad 3 at the movie theater ? A priority, no. But a second spin-off was released hbo max (And prime video in France) in 2022: series peacemaker with john cena,
- suicide squad Live streaming will be broadcast on TMC and on TF1+ on Monday, April 1, 2024 at 9:25 pm.