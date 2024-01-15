He did not even give a yellow card to the attacker.

The world stopped for a moment. the thing is that Lionel Messi He suffered one of the most shocking kicks of his career when his team Inter Miami played against Nashville SC in the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup, known as the ConcaChampions.

It happened 13 minutes from the end of the duel when Argentina rubbed the lamp and brought the team, led by Gerardo Martino, closer to the scoreboard, which was damaged by a double from Canada’s Jacob Schaffenberg.

Then fellow Canadian Lucas McNaughton attacked the Scalenetta captain with brutal brutality.

It looked as if his left leg was broken, magically. However, Leo stood up. But he was angry because the referee, Mexican Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava, did not even show him a yellow card. “It was nothing, okay?” Rosario’s man sarcastically told the referee, who didn’t seem at all fazed by the Canadian’s violence.

The anger was even greater for La Pulga when a few minutes later Shaquel Moore made it 3–1 for the home side. However VAR immediately corrected it and everything calmed down. The same VAR who incredibly did not intervene to sanction McNaughton’s brutal action.

The entry of the towering Canadian defender reminded us of another bad moment for Messi. It was in September 2021, in Caracas, when playing for the national team he faced another very tough challenge from Venezuela’s Luis Adrián Martínez in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Qatar. Messi, after all, walked away happy: Luis Suarez scored a header after Sergio Busquets and Gerardo Martino’s team cross at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, earning a crucial draw in revenge.

Redondo also ran away

Federico Redondo made his Inter Miami debut in a match against Nashville SC. He wore jersey 55 and was hyperactive, going from coast to coast. In fact, he left the field at the time of the injury due to symptoms of cramps.

However, the son of Prince and former Argentinos Juniors could have left the field much earlier. It was in the 25th minute of the opening period when he tried to stop a Nashville SC counterattack and inadvertently elbowed Jacob Schaffenberg, who had scored two goals for the Tennessee team.