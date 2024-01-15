He entered the lion’s cage to take a selfie and ate it

A 38-year-old man made the worst decision of his life: taking a selfie next to a caged lion in a zoo. He never measured the consequences and three of these animals ate him. This incident occurred in Andhra Pradesh, India and shocked the community due to the level of negligence in the accident, which could have been avoided.

By: The Nation

This tragic and unfortunate incident happened at Sri Venjteshwar Zoological Park, which is located in the city of Andhra Pradesh, India. The man in question was 38-year-old Prahlad Gujjar, born in Alwar, Rajasthan, who decided to take a photo with the animal in an area prohibited to the public. To get to this location, he bypassed park security and climbed a seven-meter fence to get closer to the animal.

The man specifically wanted to meet with Dongalpur, one of the three lions living in the park, but the ferocious animal, known as one of the best hunters among the animal species, attacked him and left him lifeless. left.

Just as this incident shocked the city, many rumors also arose as to why the man wanted to do this and what condition he was in. To clarify the entire incident, the local police launched a series of investigations to delve deeper into the exact circumstances and it is believed that the man might have done so under the influence of alcohol. The victim’s family is still being searched, and the lion of Dongalpur has been separated from the rest in a cage for monitoring.

You can read the full note here Nation