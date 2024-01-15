“He is regaining his mobility and use of speech.”

2024-03-04



Good news about the health of the Honduran football player Albert Ellis, Our Legionnaires have provided “reassuring” results after the latest medical examinations carried out on them in Bordeaux, France. Last Wednesday ‘La Painterita’ came out of the induced coma in which he had been after suffering for four days. Brutal injury to his head in the match between girondins And gingamp Last February 24th.

According to information exposed by reputable media L’Equipe“The Honduran international forward is gradually recovering his mobility, use of speech and mobility of his extremities.” “It is still too early to make any definitive judgments on the risk of possible consequences after a traumatic brain injury,” the French newspaper reported. And he added: “The latest medical examinations carried out by Albert Ellis have been reassuring.”

on Saturday Bordeaux Girondins He treated his footballer very big when he honored him in the 2-2 draw against roads For the date 27 of the French Ligue 2. The French team dedicated this match albertBecause football players entered the field with the name “”.he is” Instead of their respective surnames on his shirt, it is to show support while he is hospitalized at the Pellegrin Hospital in Bordeaux.

