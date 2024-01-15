Adele Exarchopoulos joins Lena Dunham (Girls) in new series Too Much

The actress, who has just won a cesarean operation, will meet Emily Ratajkowski at the casting of the Netflix production …

showrunner Lena Dunham proposed opposition to sex and the City with series girls, Four New York friends wander through disappointments and tragi-comic adventures in a romantic comedy setting. The director’s new Netflix project promises to delight his audience.

For the casting of your new series, Too muchtop model Emily RatajkowskiAnd a French actress… Diversity found out thatAdele Exarchopoulos, just awarded the Cesar for Best Supporting Actress, I will always see your faces, participating in the serial project. with two stars, Megan Stalter ,Miss Fran’s Dream Life) And Will Sharp ,white lotus) and other famous faces of the 7th Art, available below:

Lena Dunham hires Emily Ratajkowski for her new Netflix series

Project pitch? This series will be based on Jessica Stalter (Megan Stalter) working in New York. Shaken by the previous relationship, the thirty-year-old man gradually sinks into isolation and solitude. After becoming a laughing stock in the New York neighborhoods, the obvious solution is to take advantage of the professional opportunity that has presented itself to him in London. Jessica is inspired by the solitary life of the Brontë sisters. Meeting Felix will change everything. According to him, this strange alchemy cannot be ignored. It remains to be seen whether Americans and British speak the same language.

Lena Dunham writes and directs Too muchseries will be produced Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Michael P. Cohen, Surian Fletcher-Jones And bruce eric kaplanwith camilla bray, The series will have 10 episodes. In the meantime, let’s remember this Lena Dunham are also on top of the film Polly PocketIn view of the film barbie Of Greta Gerwigwith Lily Collins In the title role.

