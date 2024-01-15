A UN report confirmed that there are “good reasons to believe” that Hamas raped women in the October 7 attacks

A concert venue near the border with the Gaza Strip. There, “there are reasonable grounds to believe that multiple incidents of sexual violence occurred in which victims were subjected to rape and/or gang rape and then murdered during the rape” (AP Photo/Ohad Zweigenberg)

The UN envoy in charge of sexual violence in the conflict said in a new report on Monday that “Reasonable grounds” to believe that Hamas has committed a crime Violation“Sexual harassment” and other cruel and inhumane behavior towards women During the attacks on 7 October israel,

United Nations Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, pramila pattonFound “clear and concrete information” that some hostages were raped, and “leads to believe that this type of violence may continue to be inflicted on those captured.”

The United Nations has faced criticism for responding slowly to allegations by Israel that the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas committed rape and other acts of sexual violence during the October 7 attacks.

Accompanied by experts, Patton visited Israel and Western coast For two and a half weeks in early February.

“In the context of the coordinated attack by Hamas and other armed groups against civilian and military targets on the perimeter of Gaza, the mission team found that there are good reasons to believe that acts of conflict-related sexual violence were committed in several locations.” 7 October attacks also included rape and gang rapeS,” the report said.

These incidents occurred in at least three locations: in and around the location where the Nova music festival was taking place, on Highway 232, and at the Reim Kibbutz.

“In most of these incidents, the victims were first raped and then murderedAnd at least two incidents are related to this Rape of dead bodies of women“, according to the report.

Although he asked victims of sexual violence to come forward and testify, no one wanted to do so.

However, members of the mission managed to interview survivors and witnesses of the events of 7 October, and members of the health services.

A New York Times investigation had already revealed details showing a pattern of rape, mutilation and extreme brutality against women in attacks on Israel (Avishag Shaar-Yishuv/The New York Times)

they had access 5,000 photos and 50 hours of video From the time of the attack.

Patton told the team Could not meet any victim of sexual violence “Despite concerted efforts to encourage them to come forward.” However, team members held 33 meetings and interviews with Israeli institutions. 34 people, including survivors and witnesses The October 7 attacks freed hostages, health care providers and others.

In many places, he said, the team got “it” Many completely naked or partially naked bodies were recovered “From the waist down, most of the women had their hands tied and were shot multiple times, often in the head.”

In this Nova Music Festival And in the surrounding area, Patton said, “there are reasonable grounds to believe that multiple incidents of sexual violence occurred in which victims were subjected to rape and/or gang rape and then murdered during the rape.”

on Highway 232, the highway leading out of the festival,” describes reliable information based on witness statements. Incident of rape of two women by armed elementsPatton said. Other alleged violations during his stay in Israel could not be confirmed.

But he added that “the mission team also found one The pattern of a naked or partially naked body, tied below the waist, In some cases the banks of Highway 232 are bounded by structures including trees and poles.

About 250 people were kidnapped and taken to Gaza in a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, igniting the conflict and leaving 1,160 dead, According to the census, most of the citizens AFP Based on Israeli data.

He has been killed in nearly five months of conflict, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. 30,534 The Palestinian territories are ruled by Hamas and most of those killed are civilians.

(With information from AFP and AP)