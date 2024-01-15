He won the United States lottery, but could not collect the prize due to an error

A man named Alex experienced mixed emotions when Win a US$50,000 Jackpot in the Pick 5 Lottery in Maryland, USA. After trying his luck at the game on the suggestion of a friend known for his good fortune, the man was unable to collect the prize due to a mistake.





He even let the gas station cashier choose the number for him. “I didn’t expect to win anything,” Alex said. Sun, When checking your ticket at a gas station, They informed him that they could not give him the award at that place,

The lack of accurate information about the prize amount and the refusal of the establishment from where he purchased the ticket to pay it raised doubts in Alex’s mind. Who even thought that the bill could be bad, Determined to get answers, he heads to a nearby casino. After scanning his ticket there he confirmed this big news won 50,000 usd,

What are the rules for collecting lottery prizes in the United States?

In this case, the problem was due to maryland lottery ruleswho installs it Prizes over US$600 must be claimed at Lottery Headquarters, not at points of sale. After learning that he would be able to withdraw, Alex, who describes himself as a novice player, revealed that he plans to use his prize to pay off debts and entertain his wife.

Winning big prizes in lotteries like Powerball and Mega Millions may require careful financial decisions. picture:iStock share

For the winners of Big prizes in games like Powerball and Mega MillionsThe decision of how to receive the award can be important and can significantly change your life. They have the option to receive the entire amount in a single payment (lump sum) or in sequential payments over 30 years (annuity).