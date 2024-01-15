10 women who run medical schools

Ten female deans of medical faculties in Spain.

, Of the total 37 medical faculty in public universities, 27 percent of top managers are women, while, After registration, the representation of women at the highest levels of these institutions has been continuously increasingAnd only four out of 34 in 2018.

Those seven women who were on this post only last year and are still on this post sylvia lawrenceDean of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Castilla-La Mancha of Albacete; Inmaculada BallesterosDean of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Castilla-La Mancha of Ciudad Real; Aurora Valenzuela, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Granada; Maria del Mar Tavio, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria; Anna CasanovasDean of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Lleida; carmen robles, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Murcia; And fatima sabenchRovira I Virgili, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences of the University.

Three others have joined him in the last year: amparo ruizDean of the Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry of the University of Valencia; pilar lopez, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Madrid; And Rocío Julia Sanchis, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences of the University of Alicante. Three new deans take over from Francisco Javier Chorro, Carlos Felix Sanchez and Jose Antonio HurtadoRespectively.

In addition, there have been other replacements as head of the Medicine Dean, such as in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences of the University of Alcalá, where Gabriel de Arriba replaces Lourdes Lledo, For his part, Manuel Rosati, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Cadiz, has joined the post; francisco javier lanuzaDean of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Zaragoza; carlos planaDean of the Faculty of Health and Sports Sciences at the University of Zaragoza; Antony BennacerDean of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of the Balearic Islands; Jose Manuel Fernandez-Real, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Aragon; And pablo romanDean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Almería.

The majority of women in the university are

Women represent the overwhelming majority in Spanish health university degrees 72.7 percent students in the field of health and social services, Their presence in education studies is high, where they have reached 77.7 percent, according to data from the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Sports published this March.

In fact, some of these female deans told medical writing She lamented the difficulties she faced in reaching the level of power she currently holds, despite the fact that the health care field is highly feminized, has gender gaps and glass ceilings, and She encouraged other women to apply for academic leadership positions,