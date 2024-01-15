Health and well-being in companies: how to strengthen mental health in the work environment in 2024?

WTW experts point out that mental health has a direct impact on organizations, and as a result it should be promoted in organizational culture for the benefit of companies.

In recent years, the importance of mental health in achieving better results within organizations has become clear. Faced with this reality, they have become aware of the importance of taking care of the mental health of their workers at the physical, emotional, social and financial levels, as workers who suffer from greater stress or anxiety suffer a significant decline in productivity. generate. company.

In Peru, 6 in 10 workers positively evaluate initiatives that support physical and psychological well-being, 7 in 10 positively evaluate diversity and inclusion practices, and 8 in 10 leaders are responsible for the broader well-being of their team. Concerned about, according to. Report. ,Building Happiness by 2023 by Book.” Mario Ganoza, Peru’s head of health and benefits, explains that currently there are still prejudices at a social and organizational level against people with mental health problems, which prevent people from expressing their needs or concerns about what is happening to them. Stops.

“Mental health stigma hurts employees and businesses. Therefore, it is important that the company promotes an organizational culture that promotes this issue by creating a positive work environment where employees feel supported, valued, and safe. These actions generate competitive advantages for the organization, improve talent retention and optimize company productivity,” the expert concluded.

Actions to be implemented to improve mental health within organizations

Various strategies are implemented within organizations to understand the importance of employees’ mental health and break down the biases that exist on the topic:

Encourage a culture conducive to mental health. It is important that companies promote the psychological safety of their employees, so that they are not afraid or embarrassed to express what they feel or think. When organizations take care of the mental well-being of their employees, they achieve better results, higher engagement rates and talent retention. In creating this culture, organization leaders play a vital role, as they must have the tools and resources to manage their own mental health and help other employees. Actively listen to colleagues. The best option to know the reality of the work environment is to maintain active communication with employees. Companies can analyze the impact of mental health by conducting employee surveys, external evaluations, or anonymously analyzing groups. The information gained will enable a truly strategic approach to addressing mental health issues within the organisation. Train and coach company leaders. Organizational leaders and managers should be trained to recognize the signs that indicate emotional problems and should have the tools to support employees who are having difficulties. To do this, the company can expand training plans to include general information on mental health, empathy, and communication, as well as response strategies for mental health crises. Connect mental well-being to the organization’s culture. Many of an organization’s benefits policies, from flexible working to supporting families to job security, can be tied to mental health care. This connection can be enhanced at all levels of the organization’s culture by involving the company in local or state mental health programs, partnering with nonprofit organizations, or participating in programs that address the issue of mental disorders. Promote empathy and support, If the company shows empathy towards the individual situations of each of its employees, it will be possible to reduce stress, abandonment rates and increase employee commitment. Additionally, leaders and managers who show empathy and compassion help companies drive positive change and generate more trust and greater productivity.

“It will be necessary to promote actions regarding mental health in order to avoid unconscious bias regarding psychological disorders a person may suffer from in the workplace. At this point, training programs can help dispel mental health myths and create informed dialogue within the organization. Ganoza ends.