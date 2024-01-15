Round of 16 match results and minute-by-minute scores

He psg Of kilian mbappe Received today, Wednesday, February 14 real society In Princes Park For the first leg of the round of 16 Champions League.

The Parisian Group, directed by luis enriqueWill try to take another step towards the great objective of Nasser Al-Khelaifi, The club president is obsessed with giving her first Champions League His history with PSG as well made him the absolute owner of league 1 Since his arrival in 2011.

already without neymar or leo messiParis Saint-Germain have Mbappé as the undisputed star, but the forward is always on the verge of leaving and to date it seems It is not known whether he will extend his contract beyond June 30, 2024.

beyond the contract, Mbappe also dreams of his first Champions LeagueThe same that was rejected in 2017 when he was still playing in Monaco and lost the semi-final against Juventus and in 2020 when PSG lost the final against Bayern Munich.

In any case, PSG knows that he is no longer as great a candidate as in previous editions, which is not necessarily a negative thing, given that pressure often works against him. But the game in the group stage showed that the team had nothing left. Managed to qualify for the Round of 16 in the famous Group of Death Which also included Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle and Milan.

Real Sociedad are going through an up and down season but they gave themselves great respect in first place In the field where there were Inter Milan (finalists of the previous edition), Benfica and Borussia.

the set of Imanol Alguacil He is undoubtedly one of the wonders of the competition and dreams of achieving his best performance in Europe. The last time they reached the semi-finals was in the 1982–1983 season.

PSG vs Real Sociedad, live today: Minute by minute results and scores of Champions League match

