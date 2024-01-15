Health Ministry approves list of 434 generic drugs: Check full list here

Officials highlight the positive impact of this measure on access to essential treatments for the population. (TVPeru)

The Ministry of Health (MINSA) has taken an important step in the field of public health by approving a comprehensive list 434 generic medicines Pharmacies and pharmacies are obliged to offer. This solution lies in Ministerial Resolution No. 220-2023, Seeks to guarantee wider and more affordable access necessary medical treatment For population.

As set out in Government DocumentsPrivate pharmacies and pharmacies are responsible for making the product available to the public. 30% of these are generic drugs In International Common Denomination (INN). This measure does not indicate a mandatory expansion of the supply of branded medicines, but focuses on the availability of essential generic medicines.

“Pharmacies, pharmacies and pharmacies of health establishments in the private sector are obliged to offer essential generic medicines in the international generic name included in the list of essential generic medicines in the international generic name approved by Article 1 of this Ministerial Resolution. It reads, “This obligation is limited to those medicines that are part of the branded medicine offering, it does not imply an obligation to extend the said offering.”

Health Minister César Vásquez Sánchez highlighted the importance of this initiative and noted that the new list represents a significant increase compared to the previous list. by bus 40 medicines In the previous version, now included 434 essential medicineswhich covers 278 Active substances or active pharmaceutical ingredients,

The Health Minister announced, “The fact that the list of generic medicines has been increased to ten times its previous size will significantly benefit the population in accessing these essential medicines.”

The measure is considered an important step forward while waiting for final approval of a law in Congress that is expected to guarantee a definitive solution. equitable and affordable access For medical treatment in the country.

list contains 28 different therapeutic groups, These include anti-infective medicines, oncology medicines, treatments for cardiovascular conditions, mental health specialties and pain management medicines.

This list is supported by Emergency Decree No. 005-2024, establishes an obligation for pharmacies and pharmacies in private sector health establishments to offer these generic medicines. The primary objective is to guarantee Fundamental right to health of the populationEnsuring equitable and affordable access to essential medical treatments.

Approval of this list responds directly to treatment needs more common diseases, organized by age groups and most attended outpatient clinics in health establishments. This measure seeks to ensure that generic drug supply is in line with the real demands of the population, thus promoting more effective medical care focused on the needs of patients.

The relevant ministerial resolution, which approves this list, clearly specifies that the obligation to offer these generic medicines is limited to medicines that are already part of the supply of branded medicines. However, this does not mean a mandatory extension of the said offer, but rather a guarantee of availability of generic options for patients.

To monitor and guarantee compliance with this measure, the relevant authorities, e.g. Addresses of the Integrated Health Network of Metropolitan Lima And this Regional Health Directorate At the regional level, they have the right to carry out the necessary health controls and monitoring, as well as to impose sanctions in case of non-compliance with the established provisions. To correspond in case of non-compliance.

The list of essential medicines available to the population includes a variety of options various health needs, These medicines include acetazolamide, folic acid, tranexamic acid, trestin, acetarin, sodium chloride, keratin and alprazolam. also included Drugs Such as amoxicillin, atropine, azithromycin, among others.

This wide range of essential medicines seeks to guarantee that essential treatments are within reach of the entire population, thus allowing people to access them. medical treatment Essential for the treatment of various health conditions.

Health Ministry announces a new list of generic medicines to improve access to them 31st July, While awaiting approval of the legislation in Congress. This measure has been presented as a provisional solution to guarantee adequate supply of these medicines.

According to official statements, it will not be necessary for pharmacies to expand your list Complying with regulations, but ensuring a specific proportion of generic drugs, which are prescribed 30%, This approach seeks to facilitate regulatory compliance without placing additional burden on pharmaceutical establishments.