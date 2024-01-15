Mike Trout hits a vicious home run and takes it to CF at LoanDepot Park (+Video)

mike troutThe Los Angeles Angels’ standout outfielder and leader once again showcased his skills in the field by hitting his second home run of the 2024 Major League season against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park.

This powerful hit from Trout against the Marlins not only brought him close to the scoreboard in this particular game, but also highlighted his ability to make an impact at key moments of the game, it covered a distance of 412 feet, making it the fastest The launch was a 104 mph fastball and was a single against North American pitcher, Max Meyer in the fourth inning, making the score 4–2.

In this way, Trout continues to demonstrate his extraordinary talent and his ability to make impressive plays year after year to establish himself as an outstanding figure in baseball and delight fans with his outstanding performances on the diamond. To be. As if that wasn’t enough, in the sixth inning he hit his second home run of the night, but against Dominican Jorge Soriano, who passed through center field a distance of 473 feet and a speed of 113 mph, tying the game. Share in four careers.