Gal Gadot welcomes her fourth daughter

Actress Gal Gadot, best known for her various film roles, is a happy mom, a few days ago he welcomed his fourth daughter, It was really a pleasure that she shared this event with her subscribers through her Instagram account.

gal gadot makes dolls

The actress is not in the habit of taking selfies or family photos, at least on the web. However, they broke their habits to share the good news of welcoming their fourth child. In the first post, the stunning brunette shows herself in the hospital, holding her newborn baby in her arms With tenderness.

Welcome, my sweet girl. Pregnancy was not easy and we got through it. You have brought so much light into our lives, aptly named Ori, which means “my light” in Hebrew. Our hearts are filled with gratitude. Welcome to this girl’s home… and daddy is very nice too!

a happy and united family

In another recent post, the actress shared a photo again her husband, Above, we see the entire family. In fact, Gal Gadot smiles with all her teeth while surrounded by their kids and her husband. Jaron Versano He also smiled and emphasized in his post that he is very happy.

happy women’s Day ! I am a lucky man.

With their four daughters together, the couple shines. almaTwelve years, Mayawho will soon celebrate his seventh birthday, Danielatwo and a half years, and OriginalDay three, everyone seems very happy.

A dream comes true for Gal Gadot

this photo is one beautiful family portrait, which shows that Gal Gadot managed to get what she wanted. However, the comment of one of his fans underlines this point.